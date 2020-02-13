New Revival of John Osborne's Look Back in Anger Begins Off-Broadway

Aimée Fortier directs the production at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

Performances begin February 13 at The Gene Frankel Theatre for a revival of John Osborne's Look Back in Anger. Seen on Broadway in 1957, the play shines a light on the angry, alienated youth living on England's margins.

In a cramped apartment, a volatile, working-class Englishman, his long suffering wife, and two of their friends fight each other out, fall in and out of love, and release their pent-up rage towards the outside world.

Directed by Aimée Fortier and presented Off-Broadway by Celtic Lion Productions, performances of Look Back in Anger will run through February 29. The cast is made up of Elizabeth Scopel, Ryan Welsh, Carolina Aimetti, Tim Creavin, and Stan Buturla.

"For me, Look Back in Anger is about the pressure cooker of being in your twenties and having nowhere to put all of that confusion and feeling, entering a world as a young adult that is so clearly flawed, but having no tools or experience in it yet," says director Fortier. "You get swept up by the overwhelming need to change the world, to right wrongs, while making horrible mistakes in your personal life, playing adult without being one while trying shake the older generation into action."

Produced by Joy Donze and Ryan Welsh, the production features design by Mary Marxen and stage management by Margaret Baughman.