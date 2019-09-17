New Season of Broadway's Future Songbook Series to Launch September 30

The free concert will spotlight the songs of Sean McCabe and Jinhee Kim.

Broadway’s Future Songbook Series, which is presented by Arts and Artists of Tomorrow, will launch its 2019–2020 season September 30 in the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, located at 111 Amsterdam Avenue and 65th Street.

Produced and hosted by John Znidarsic, the free evening will spotlight the songs of Sean McCabe and Jinhee Kim. Show time is 6 PM.

Performing the work of McCabe and Kim will be students and alumni of the NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway: Oliver Prose, Tori Lynn, Javier Fox, Maya Thomas, Nicole Tsourahas, Alia Cuadros-Contreras, Naima Alakham, Christian Regan, and Stephen Mellen. Musicians will include Mark Evans, Jerry DeVore, Danny Ursetti, and Sheng Lei.

McCabe and Kim's new musical, Saint Sebastian, will be featured at the September 30 concert. The musical is a coming-of-age comedy following 13-year-old Sebastian as he navigates the blessings and burdens of adolescence on his family’s Christian Charity Retreat Farm over one Easter weekend.