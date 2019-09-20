New Stephen Adly Guirgis Play Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast

Off-Broadway News   New Stephen Adly Guirgis Play Finds Its Off-Broadway Cast
By Olivia Clement
Sep 20, 2019
 
See who's staring in the world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, directed by John Ortiz.
Drama_League_Awards_2019_HR
Quincy Tyler Bernstine Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The world premiere of Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven, a new drama from Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, has found its cast. Obie winner John Ortiz directs the co-production between Atlantic Theater Company and LAByrinth Theater, which begins performances Off-Broadway November 14.

King Lear_Broadway_Opening Night Party_2019_X_HR
Sean Carvajal Joseph Marzullo/WENN

A harrowing, humorous, and heartbreaking look at the inner workings of a women’s halfway house in New York City, Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will feature Victor Almanzar (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Marys Seacole, Power), Elizabeth Canavan (Between Riverside and Crazy), Lucille Lortel Award winner Sean Carvajal (Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train, King Lear), Molly Collier (Salutations! I’m Creative Dave), Liza Colón-Zayas (Mary Jane, Between Riverside and Crazy), Esteban Cruz (Off-Broadway debut), Greg Keller (Do You Feel Anger?), Kristina Poe (The Idea of Me), Neil Tyrone Pritchard (The Stowaway), Andrea Syglowski (queens), Benja Kay Thomas (Barbecue), Pernell Walker (Seed), and Kara Young (The New Englanders).

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven will play Atlantic's Linda Gross Theatre through December 22 with a December 9 opening.

The production will feature scenic design by Narelle Sissons, costume design by Alexis Forte, lighting design by M.L. Geiger, sound design and original compositions by Elisheba Ittoop, and casting by Telsey + Company.

