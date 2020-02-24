New U.K. Tour of Hairspray Will Launch in August

toggle menu
toggle search form
International News   New U.K. Tour of Hairspray Will Launch in August
By Andrew Gans
Feb 24, 2020
 
The tour of the Tony-winning musical will kick off at the Leicester Curve.
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur
Harvey Fierstein and Marissa Jaret Winokur Paul Kolnik

The 2020–2021 tour of the Tony-winning musical Hairspray will launch August 20–29 at the Leicester Curve. It will go on to visit Manchester Palace, Bradford Alhambra, Blackpool Winter Gardens, Aylesbury Waterside, Birmingham Hippodrome, Glasgow Kings Theatre, Northampton Royal and Derngate, Woking New Victoria, Liverpool Empire, and Brighton Theatre Royal before the end of the year.

The tour will resume January 11, 2021, at the Southampton Mayflower and continue on to Bristol Hippodrome, Edinburgh Playhouse, Inverness Eden Court, Ipswich Regent, Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Milton Keynes Theatre, Sunderland Empire, Sheffield Lyceum, Nottingham Theatre Royal, High Wycombe Swan, Plymouth Theatre Royal, Belfast Grand Opera House, Wolverhampton Grand, Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre, Norwich Theatre Royal, Leeds Grand, Southend Cliffs Pavilion, and the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham, where it will conclude in May.

Paul Kerryson directs the production, with choreography by Drew McOnie. Casting and the complete creative team will be announced at a later date.

Hairspray, which is based on the John Waters film, premiered at Seattle’s 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002, subsequently opening at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre in July. The show became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon, ending its run January 4, 2009. The musical, which features a book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan and an original score by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman, is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show.

A screen adaptation of the musical premiered in 2007. A live TV broadcast aired on NBC in 2016, featuring original star Fierstein. In addition to the U.K. tour, a West End production will open this spring, reuniting original director Jack O'Brien and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. The two are also behind an upcoming North American tour.

READ: Jerry Mitchell and Jack O'Brien Will Reunite for New North American Tour of Hairspray

For the complete tour itinerary for the Kerryson staging, visit HairsprayUKTour.com.

Look Back at Hairspray on Broadway

Look Back at Hairspray on Broadway

Hairspray premiered at the Neil Simon Theatre on August 15, 2002.

18 PHOTOS
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Paul Kolnik
The cast of Hairspray
The cast Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur
Marissa Jaret Winokur Paul Kolnik
The Nicest Kids in Town
The Nicest Kids in Town Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler Paul Kolnik
Matthew Morrison in <I>Hairspray</i>
Matthew Morrison Paul Kolnik
The cast of Hairspray
The cast Paul Kolnik
Shayna Steele, Judine Richard, and Kamilah Martin
Shayna Steele, Judine Richard, and Kamilah Martin Paul Kolnik
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein
Marissa Jaret Winokur and Harvey Fierstein Paul Kolnik
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds
Kerry Butler and Corey Reynolds Paul Kolnik
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!