New Works From Sanaz Toossi, Lindsey Ferrentino, and Anna Ziegler Tapped for Roundabout's Off-Broadway Season

The three titles—one world premiere and two New York premieres—join the company’s 2020–2021 slate.

Roundabout Theatre Company will present three New York premieres by female playwrights as part of its 2020–2021 Off-Broadway season.

One of the three is a world premiere: English by Sanaz Toossi (Wish You Were Here). The piece, which appeared on last year’s Kilroys’ List and heads to Roundabout Underground as part of the company’s New Play initiative, follows four adult students in Iran as they prepare for the TOEFL: the Test of English as a Foreign Language. Dates, casting, and a director for the fall bow will be announced later.

Heading to the Laura Pels Theatre around the same time is the Years to Come, by Lindsey Ferrentino, a familiar face at Roundabout following Amy and the Orphans and Ugly Lies the Bone. Her new play, produced at La Jolla Playhouse in 2018, is set on New Year’s Eve as a family convenes in their backyard swimming pool with their diverse and conflicting backgrounds and perspectives. Dates and casting to be announced.

Barry Edelstein will direct the third announced title: The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler (Actually, The Last Match). The piece explores the relationships of two couples: newlywed Orthodox Jews Esther and Schmuli, as well as the secular Abe’s marriage, put to the test after a surprise email from a movie star. The play, originally commissioned and produced at the Old Globe (directed by Edelstein), will play the Laura Pels Theatre in early 2021. Casting to be announced.

Roundabout’s current Off-Broadway slate at the Harold & Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre includes 72 Miles to Go…, …what the end will be, Darling Grenadine, and Exception to the Rule. Meanwhile, the company’s Broadway production of A Soldier’s Play opens January 21.

