New York Musical Festival Shuts Doors After 15 Years

The program has served as a developmental stage for such shows as Next to Normal, [title of show], and Emojiland.

After 15 years, the New York Musical Festival will cease operations, effective immediately.

"It is with a heavy heart that we face the reality of the arts funding crisis in the United States. It has caught up with NYMF," reads a statement. "The Board and donors have been valiantly subsidizing NYMF operations for 15 years, but looking ahead, we do not see a clear path forward."

In its years of presenting productions, readings, concerts, and more, the annual event has served as a step in the development of over 400 shows, including Next to Normal, [title of show], Emojiland, Chaplin, and The Other Josh Cohen.

The organization is led by Executive Director Scott Pyne and Artistic Director West Hyler. The 14th annual festival concluded August 4 last year.

