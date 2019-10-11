New York Musical Festival to Honor Stephen Schwartz and Kelly Devine

The Tony- and Academy Award-winning composer-lyricist and Olivier Award-winning choreographer will be honored at the organization’s November benefit concert.

The New York Musical Festival will honor Tony-, Oscar-, and Grammy Award–winning composer-lyricist Stephen Schwartz and Olivier Award–winning choreographer Kelly Devine during its 2019 Benefit Concert at The Pershing Square Signature Center on November 18.

The evening will celebrate the work of the Pippin and Wicked composer-lyricist and the choreographer of Come From Away and the Broadway-bound musical Diana. Schwartz will also perform during the gala concert.

Performers will be announced at a later date.

The gala will be directed by NYMF Producing Artistic Director West Hyler, with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Billy Elliot).

NYMF has also announced that submissions are now open for the 2020 Festival, as well as the NYMF Artist Fellowship, a two-year commitment to a writer or writing team that culminates in a subsidized production. To apply, visit nymf.org/submitashow.

Benefit tickets can be purchased at NYMF.org.

