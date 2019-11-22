New York Premiere of Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place Begins at Playwrights Horizons

Off-Broadway News   New York Premiere of Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place Begins at Playwrights Horizons
By Olivia Clement
Nov 22, 2019
 
Directed by Les Waters, the new play transforms the theatre into an intimate séance.
Lucas Hnath Marc J. Franklin

Performances begin November 22 at Playwrights Horizons for the New York premiere of The Thin Place, a new play by Tony-nominated writer Lucas Hnath. A testament to the power of the mind (and the mind's power to influence others), the play follows the burgeoning relationship between two women—one who’s recently experienced a strange loss, and another who communicates with the dead.

Directed by Les Waters, The Thin Place stars Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes) and Randy Danson (Venus). They are joined by Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats) and Triney Sandoval (Marvin’s Room, Macbeth).

“Lucas and I both have a real interest in minimalism—in, say, using as little as theatrically possible to create an emotional effect, whether that’s uncertainty or fear," says director Waters. “How do audience members participate in conjuring that environment?”

The creative team for the Playwrights Horizons production includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Mark Barton, sound designer Christian Frederickson, and production stage manager Paul Mills Holmes.

Commissioned by the Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Thin Place made its world premiere at the Humana Festival. The Off-Broadway premiere is scheduled through January 5, 2020.

