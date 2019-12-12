New York Premiere of Lucas Hnath’s The Thin Place Opens at Playwrights Horizons

Directed by Les Waters, the new play transforms the theatre into an intimate seance.

Playwrights Horizons celebrates the official opening of The Thin Place, a new play by Tony-nominated writer Lucas Hnath, December 12. A testament to the power of the mind (and the mind's power to influence others), the play follows the burgeoning relationship between two women—one who’s recently experienced a strange loss, and another who communicates with the dead.

The New York premiere of The Thin Place is directed by Les Waters, and features a cast made up of Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes), Randy Danson (Venus), Kelly McAndrew (Men on Boats), and Triney Sandoval (Marvin’s Room, Macbeth).

The Thin Place began performances November 22 and continues through January 5, 2020.

The creative team for the Playwrights Horizons production includes scenic designer Mimi Lien, costume designer Oana Botez, lighting designer Mark Barton, sound designer Christian Frederickson, and production stage manager Paul Mills Holmes.

Commissioned by the Actors Theatre of Louisville, The Thin Place made its world premiere at the Humana Festival.