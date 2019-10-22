New York Stage and Film, Lyric Theatre, Apollo Theater, and More Are Hiring

ADMISSIONS AND MARKETING MANAGER, Baron Brown Studio

Prestigious Acting School seeking energetic Enrollment, Social Media, and Marketing Manager to bring a renowned 35-year institution to the next level. This is a terrific mid-level management opportunity to work in a creative environment while maintaining a secure income. The role requires exceptional organizational skills, outside-the-box creativity, and strong written and verbal communication. The position plans, executes, and coordinates marketing and recruitment strategies as well as events such as quarterly Master Classes and annual Alumni Celebrations, and other enrollment opportunities.

MANAGING DIRECTOR - NYC NON-PROFIT THEATRE, Theatre Now New York

The Managing Director will create, develop and execute the company’s marketing, press, operational procedures, finances, fundraising (grant writing, research & donor cultivation) and day-to-day general management of the company. Individual must be highly creative, motivated, eager and willing to learn. The Managing Director position will begin part-time and can be flexible, with starting pay on a per project fee when we are in production.

TOURING COMPANY MANAGER, Big League Productions, Inc.

Big League Productions Inc., a veteran producer of national and international tours, is seeking an experienced Company Manager for the upcoming tour of An American Paris. The Company Manager will be primary point of contact for all employees traveling with the tour and will be responsible for a variety of tasks in finance, human resources and general administration.

RIDE MANAGER, The Ride

Ride Managers are responsible for ensuring a smooth and efficient system of dispatching and management of both entertainment personnel and entertainment vehicles. They are responsible for managing/coordinating the logistics of performances while on duty, including but not limited to: vehicle timing, performer locations and supervision, and dispatching of vehicles, technicians and performers. This individual will have a strong background in theatrical stage management, thrives in a fast-paced environment, is tech savvy, displays strong organizational abilities and has a positive leadership style.

MAJOR GIFTS OFFICER, The Apollo Theater

This position will support the Apollo’s forward- looking artistic vision that has been built on a culturally rich and diverse legacy. The Major Gifts Officer will generate new fundraising opportunities and support others in securing and growing the donor base to increase contributed revenue. This position will lead high performance work groups to foster a goal- oriented environment that strives for strategic execution and positive financial results.

FRONT DESK SUPERVISOR, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is seeking a Front Desk Supervisor who will report to the Director of Operations Administration and provide overall administrative and operational support to the organization's fast-paced Front Desk for both its home location at 425 Lafayette Street and upcoming rehearsal studios at 440 Lafayette Street.

RECRUITING COORDINATOR (PART-TIME), Advice Personnel

A boutique recruiting firm that has been in business for 35 years. We are looking for a bright, well-spoken, team oriented person to assist in developing/recruiting candidates for positions in our temporary staffing division as well as other special projects. The type of backgrounds you'll be recruiting for include accounting, finance, administrative support, human resources and other projects. This is a part-time role, about 15 hours/week.

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT, Brooklyn Youth Chorus

Brooklyn Youth Chorus seeks a full-time Development Coordinator to join its development team during a time of significant growth and excitement in the organization’s 28-year history. This individual will play a critical role in supporting all development functions and will have the opportunity to gain skills within the organization’s growing fundraising department. The Development Assistant is a full-time, non-exempt position, which will report directly to the Director of Development and Institutional Advancement as part of a 3-person Development team.

CHIEF TO STAFF, Lyric Theatre

The ideal candidate will have exemplary customer service skills and a passionate desire to achieve the very highest standards. The Chief to Staff will report to Lyric Theatre’s Venue Operation Manager. This position is a full-time Local 306 Union position. Must abide by and have working knowledge of the Local 306 collective bargaining agreement as outlined. Minimum 1 year working in a Broadway venue. Hold an active F03 COF certification or must be willing to take the course. Must be an active union member.

MANAGER OF COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS, PUBLIC WORKS, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is looking for an experienced Manager of Community Partnerships to join the Public Works program. Public Works, a major program of the Public Theater, aims to restore and build community by connecting people through theater—both performing it and experiencing it—reminding us that we’re all in this together. Working with partner organizations in all 5 boroughs, Public Works invites community members to take classes, attend performances, and join in the creation of ambitious works of participatory theater.

DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, New York Stage and Film

New York Stage and Film (NYSAF), an award-winning non-profit company dedicated to the development and production of new work for theater and film, seeks an entrepreneurial and dynamic Development Manager. A year-round position reporting to the Executive Director and working closely with the Artistic Director, Board of Directors, and others, the Development Manager will be a key member of our small and collaborative staff.

SENIOR MANAGER, INDIVIDUAL GIVING, The Apollo Theater

The Senior Manager, Individual Giving will work closely with the Director of Development to achieve the annual contributed income goal for individuals. The Apollo Theater has just completed a major strategic plan for growth, so the next 5 years will require a hyper-focus on the development of an entry-, mid-, and major-donor pipeline

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT, Atlantic Theater Company

The Box Office Assistant will serve as one of the main customer service representatives for the Atlantic during public box office hours. An ideal candidate will possess extreme attention to detail and strong communication skills. This is a part-time position, approximately 12 hours a week, and will begin as soon as possible. Applicants must be regularly available for a set schedule and could be asked to work some evenings and/or weekends.

