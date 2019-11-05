New York Theatre Workshop's 2020 Gala Will Honor Rachel Chavkin and Jordan Roth

The Hadestown Tony winners will be celebrated for their work with the company, industry, and beyond.

Hadestown Tony winners Rachel Chavkin and Jordan Roth will be honored at New York Theatre Workshop's 2020 gala, held February 3, 2020, at Capitale. The pair was chosen in recognition of their work on the Tony-winning musical (with Chavkin directing and Roth as producer), as well as their contributions to theatre throughout their careers.

Chavkin is no stranger to NYTW—she directed Three Pianos and Light Shining in Buckinghamshire at the theatre company in 2010 and 2018, respectively, as well as Hadestown's premiere with the company in 2016. In addition, she helmed Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway, Lempicka at the Williamstown Theatre Festival (which is set to debut on the West Coast in 2020), and Small Mouth Sounds Off-Broadway. Up next, the director will helm Moby-Dick at American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts.

READ: Manik Choksi, Tom Nelis, More to Star in World Premiere of Dave Malloy's Moby-Dick Musical

Roth is a five-time Tony winning producer for Hadestown, the 2018 revival of Angels in America, Kinky Boots, Clybourne Park, and the 2009 revival of Hair. He also serves as president of Jujamcyn Theatres, which owns the St. James (currently home to Frozen), Al Hirschfeld (Moulin Rouge!), August Wilson (Mean Girls), Eugene O'Neill (The Book of Mormon), and Walter Kerr (Hadestown) Theatres.

The annual NYTW gala raises funds to help the company mount five productions each season. Proceeds also support NYTW’s Artist Workshop activities, through which nearly 2,000 artists develop more than 80 projects each year, and their education initiatives, including Learning Workshop, Mind the Gap, and Public Programs, which serve over 1,600 students.

