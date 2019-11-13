New York University, Second Stage Theater, More Are Hiring

PHONE REPRESENTATIVE, Second Stage Theater

Looking for articulate, passionate, theater-savvy callers to sell packages and fundraise for our current and upcoming season. Hours: Mon-Fri 5:30-9:30, Sat 3:30-6:30. You should be able to work five shifts per week, except for career related conflicts

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT, The Barrow Group

TBG is seeking a highly organized and highly collaborative professional to serve as Executive Assistant to be shared by the Co-Artistic Directors (Co-AD’s) and Executive Director (ED). Core responsibilities will include managing the Co-AD’s and ED’s office and schedule, anticipating and responding to the needs of the Co-AD’s and ED’s, and helping coordinate and support the fundraising and Capital Campaign efforts of this growing organization.

DIRECTOR OF INDIVIDUAL GIVING, New York Theatre Workshop

This position oversees NYTW’s Individual Donor and Patron program, The Society of Repeat Defenders. Primary focus on supporting and growing the organization’s relationship with individual donors through donor cultivation, gift solicitation, stewardship, and retention.

MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATE, LDK Productions

LDK Productions, a boutique General Management & Producing firm, seeks an energetic, personable individual to join the company as a Management Associate. This vital position will be primarily responsible for acting as Company Manager on several productions as well as contribute to overall company operations.

MARKETING ASSOCIATE, North Coast

The Marketing Associate helps maintain North Coast’s growing social media presence on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tumblr etc. The ideal candidate would have Saturday night availability to help out at our weekly 9pm shows at The PIT. The role is part-time (2-5 hours a week) and remote - with the exception of the Saturday night show.

BOX OFFICE MANAGER/ASSISTANT TO THE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, New Jersey Repertory Company

Responsibilities include answering phones, taking orders, working at shows/front of house, keeping track of subscribers, and subscription renewals, etc.), tracking donations, managing correspondence with playwrights, actors, directors and personnel. The right candidate must work independently, be a problem solver who thinks outside the box, and is able to work well in a collaborative atmosphere. This person needs to be able to work nights and weekends during show runs, as well as special events and festivals.

COMMUNICATIONS AND PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR, New York University

The Communications and Program Administrator creates, implements, and maintains dynamic media and communications strategies for the NYU Center for the Humanities and helps manage the demands of the Centers various programs and events. The candidate should have experience in marketing and communications strategies, and possess superior design skills; be excited by big ideas, deep research, and the activity of thinking for its own sake; and enjoy working in a fast-paced, intellectually stimulating and demanding small team environment.

JUNIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER, WildKat PR

Working with the Founder of WildKat, our NY PR Director and colleagues worldwide, you will learn how to develop and execute creative PR campaigns across the arts in order to generate coverage and publicity for our clients. We are looking for someone who is well-organized, hard-working and enthusiastic, as well as friendly and approachable.

NEW YORK CASTING ASSOCIATE POSITION AVAILABLE, McCorkle Casting Ltd

Actively seeking associate casting director for immediate consideration in this well-established, busy New York office. Ideal candidate would have casting experience in film, television and theatre, be familiar with basic video recording with eco-cast and work in a collaborative environment. Strong organizational skills and positive personality are encouraged to apply. This is a salaried position with long term growth potential.

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND AUDIENCE DEVELOPMENT, Westport Country Playhouse

Westport Country Playhouse seeks an innovative and dynamic Director of Marketing & Audience Development to join our team. The Director of Marketing & Audience Development (DMA) leads the organization’s marketing, public relations, communications, and audience development efforts to maximize earned and contributed revenue. Managing a team of three full-time employees and one part-time employee, the DMA will plan, direct, and implement the marketing, communications, and public relations efforts for all of Westport Country Playhouse’s programs and season productions.

TALENT MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT, Nani/Saperstein Management

Responsibilities include but are not limited to general office duties, answering phones, submissions, client appointments, scheduling auditions, booking travel, and the day to day handling of actors. Should have experience as an assistant or high level intern at a talent agency, management or casting office. Knowledge of Mac, InEntertainment and Breakdown Express is preferred. Knowledge of TV/Film, legit theatre and musicals is a plus. Actors do not apply.

TICKETING AND OPERATIONS MANAGER, Audience Rewards

Prior experience with ticketing and Excel is required. Knowledge of basic HTML is preferred, plus a willingness to become an expert at working within the company’s custom Content Management System. The successful candidate will work in the Operations Department and have a strong relationship with the Marketing Department and Customer Service Team, and may have the opportunity to grow within the company over time.

MARKETING COORDINATOR, Audience Rewards

The successful candidate will learn best practices for loyalty programs and take ownership over a large volume of marketing communications. He or she will draft, proofread, and traffic materials to promote Broadway shows including e-mails, website content and social media posts. Must be extremely detail-oriented and a strong writer and proofreader, with excellent interpersonal skills.

PROGRAM DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT/SALES SUPPORT, Distinguished Concerts International New York

DCINY is seeking a dynamic and outgoing individual with a driving passion for music who can thrive in a client-facing sales role. A strong musical background is a must (preferably as an area of study at the university level), with previous sales experience highly preferred. Strengths and skills in research and administration would be a plus.

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT TO THE EXECUTIVE PRODUCER, National Artists Management Company

Position provides all administrative assistance including, but not limited to, heavy calendar management scheduling professional and personal appointments, phones, expenses, comprehensive filing and record keeping, editing and proofreading of financial and legal documents, and working closely with all office and personal staff.

