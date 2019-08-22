Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande Will Return to Rock of Ages in Hollywood

toggle menu
toggle search form
Los Angeles News   Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande Will Return to Rock of Ages in Hollywood
By Dan Meyer
Aug 22, 2019
Buy Tickets to Rock of Ages
 
The musical will play at a Los Angeles venue specifically built to look like the Bourbon Room, a bar where the show takes place.
Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande_HR.jpg
Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande

Rock of Ages alums Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande will reprise their respective roles from their time on Broadway, rocking to the tunes of ‘80s rock bands like Poison, Styx, and Journey. The pair will play Dennis and Franz, respectively, in the new Los Angeles production beginning October 23.

The staging will take place in a previously announced new venue, designed to look like the Bourbon Room (the bar where the musical’s action takes place).

Frankie. J. Grande in <i>Rock of Ages</i> on Broadway
Frankie. J. Grande in Rock of Ages on Broadway

Tony nominee Cordero (Bullets Over Broadway) and Grande (Mamma Mia!) join cast members Ian Ward (Gettin' The Band Back Together) as Drew, Callandra Olivia as Sherrie, Matt Wolpe as Lonny, Sean Lessard as Stacee Jaxx, Connie Jackson as Justice Charlier, Justin Ray as Joey Primo, Stephanie Renee Wall (Beautiful) as Regina, Pat Towne as Hertz Klineman, and Rock of Ages alum Neka Zang as Constance.

Rounding out the cast are Tiffany Mallari, Garrett Marshall, Marisa Matthews, Stefan Raulston, and Zoe Unkovich.

Tony-nominated original Broadway director Kristin Hanggi reunites with Olivier-winning choreographer Kelly Devine (Come From Away) following the recently extended Off-Broadway stint to helm the West Coast production. The show features set design by Beowulf Boritt and Jo Winiarski, lighting by Jason Lyons, sound by Ben Soldate, costumes by Eva Maciek, and music supervision by Rock of Ages alum Dave Gibbs.

For more information, visit RockofAgesHollywood.com.

Production Photos: Rock of Ages at New World Stages

Production Photos: Rock of Ages at New World Stages

27 PHOTOS
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mitchell Jarvis and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Ashley E. Matthews, Leah Read, Katie Webber, and Matt Ban Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kirsten Scott Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
P.J. Griffith and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
CJ Eldred Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Kirsten Scott Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
P.J. Griffith and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mitchell Jarvis and cast of Rock of Ages Matthew Murphy
Rock_Of_Ages_New_World_Stages_Production_Photos_2019_HR
Mitchell Jarvis and Matt Ban Matthew Murphy
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Los Angeles News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!