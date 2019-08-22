Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande Will Return to Rock of Ages in Hollywood

The musical will play at a Los Angeles venue specifically built to look like the Bourbon Room, a bar where the show takes place.

Rock of Ages alums Nick Cordero and Frankie Grande will reprise their respective roles from their time on Broadway, rocking to the tunes of ‘80s rock bands like Poison, Styx, and Journey. The pair will play Dennis and Franz, respectively, in the new Los Angeles production beginning October 23.

The staging will take place in a previously announced new venue, designed to look like the Bourbon Room (the bar where the musical’s action takes place).

Tony nominee Cordero (Bullets Over Broadway) and Grande (Mamma Mia!) join cast members Ian Ward (Gettin' The Band Back Together) as Drew, Callandra Olivia as Sherrie, Matt Wolpe as Lonny, Sean Lessard as Stacee Jaxx, Connie Jackson as Justice Charlier, Justin Ray as Joey Primo, Stephanie Renee Wall (Beautiful) as Regina, Pat Towne as Hertz Klineman, and Rock of Ages alum Neka Zang as Constance.

Rounding out the cast are Tiffany Mallari, Garrett Marshall, Marisa Matthews, Stefan Raulston, and Zoe Unkovich.

Tony-nominated original Broadway director Kristin Hanggi reunites with Olivier-winning choreographer Kelly Devine (Come From Away) following the recently extended Off-Broadway stint to helm the West Coast production. The show features set design by Beowulf Boritt and Jo Winiarski, lighting by Jason Lyons, sound by Ben Soldate, costumes by Eva Maciek, and music supervision by Rock of Ages alum Dave Gibbs.

For more information, visit RockofAgesHollywood.com .

