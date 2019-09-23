Nicolas Dromard Returns to Jersey Boys Off-Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Nicolas Dromard Returns to Jersey Boys Off-Broadway
By Emily Selleck
Sep 23, 2019
 
The Tommy DeVito actor closed the original Broadway production in 2017.
Jersey_Boys_New_World_Stages_Production_Photo_2017_JerseyBoysNWS1212r_HR.jpg
Nicolas Dromard Joan Marcus

Nicolas Dromard, who closed the Broadway production of Jersey Boys in 2017, is not yet done with Tommy DeVito. He will take over the role of the Four Seasons member in the production at New World Stages beginning September 23. He opened the Off-Broadway staging 11 months after the Tony-winning musical's final Broadway bow.

Dromard joins a company that features Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The production also features Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, and Olivia Valli.

His additional credits include the first national tour of Wicked and Broadway's Mary Poppins, The Boy From Oz, and Oklahoma!.

Photos: See Jersey Boys Take Their Final Broadway Bow

Photos: See Jersey Boys Take Their Final Broadway Bow

After 11 years on Broadway, the cast performed for the last time at the August Wilson.

41 PHOTOS
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_a_Drew Seeley_Matt Bogart_Nicolas Dromard_Mark Ballas_glikas_19_HR.jpg
Drew Seeley, Matt Bogart, Nicolas Dromard, and Mark Ballas Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_Nicolas Dromard_Mark Ballas_Drew Seeley_Matt Bogart_glikas_18_HR.jpg
Nicolas Dromard, Mark Ballas, Drew Seeley, and Matt Bogart Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_Nicolas Dromard_Mark Ballas_Drew Seeley_Matt Bogart_glikas__d__40_HR.jpg
Nicolas Dromard, Mark Ballas, Drew Seeley, and Matt Bogart Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_The Jersey Girls_Jessica Rush_Kara Tremel_Sarah Schmidt_glikas_14_HR.jpg
Jessica Rush, Kara Tremel, and Sarah Schmidt Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_the cast of Jersey Boys_glikas_39_HR.jpg
Cast Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_The cast of Jersey Boys__glikas____42_HR.jpg
Cast Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_Nicolas Dromard_Mark Ballas_Drew Seeley_Matt Bogart_glikas___41_HR.jpg
Nicolas Dromard, Mark Ballas, Drew Seeley, and Matt Bogart Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_Frankie VAlli_glikas_38_HR.jpg
Frankie Valli Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_Rick Elice_Marshall Brickman_glikas_37_HR.jpg
Rick Elice and Marshall Brickman Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Jersey_Boys_Final_Bow_Drew Seeley_Ed Strong_Marshall Brickman_Richard Hester_Ron Melrose_glikas_32_HR.jpg
Drew Seeley, Ed Strong, Matt Bogart, Marshall Brickman, Richard Hester, and Ron Melrose Bruce Glikas/Playbill
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Latest News
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!