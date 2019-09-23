Nicolas Dromard Returns to Jersey Boys Off-Broadway

The Tommy DeVito actor closed the original Broadway production in 2017.

Nicolas Dromard, who closed the Broadway production of Jersey Boys in 2017, is not yet done with Tommy DeVito. He will take over the role of the Four Seasons member in the production at New World Stages beginning September 23. He opened the Off-Broadway staging 11 months after the Tony-winning musical's final Broadway bow.

Dromard joins a company that features Aaron De Jesus as Frankie Valli, Keith Hines as Nick Massi and CJ Pawlikowski as Bob Gaudio. The production also features Dianna Barger, Stephen Cerf, Amanda Dela Cruz, Andrew Frace, Austin Owen, John Rochette, Paul Sabala, Dru Serkes, Joshua Charles Skurnik, and Olivia Valli.

His additional credits include the first national tour of Wicked and Broadway's Mary Poppins, The Boy From Oz, and Oklahoma!.

