Nikkole Salter, Portia, and More Join World Premiere of Stew Off-Broadway

The world premiere by Zora Howard, presented by Page 73, will play a limited run in 2020.

Page 73's upcoming winter production of STEW, a new play by writer and performer Zora Howard, has found its cast. As previously announced, the world premiere marks Howard's professional playwriting debut.

The cast for STEW is comprised of Portia, recently seen on Broadway in The Rose Tattoo, Kristin Dodson (Patience), Toni Lachelle Pollitt (Hurricane Party), and Obie Award winner Nikkole Salter, who co-authored and co-performed (with Danai Gurira) the Pulitzer Prize-nominated play, In the Continuum.

STEW will be directed by Colette Robert (Behind the Sheet) and will play Walkerspace Theatre January 20–February 22, 2020. Opening night will be February 1.

In STEW, tensions simmer as three generations of Tucker women gather under one roof to help Mama prepare an important meal. Things come to a boil as the violence hovering around the periphery of their lives begins to intrude upon the sanctity of Mama’s kitchen.

Page 73 is a New York-based company supporting early-career playwrights whose alums include Michael R. Jackson, Clare Barron, Samuel D. Hunter, Quiara Alegría Hudes, Leah Nanako Winkler, and Heidi Schreck.

Howard is a member of the 2019 Interstate 73 Writers Group and Pipeline PlayLab. Her other plays include AtGN, BUST, and In Good Faith.