Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, More Set for the Return of Villain: DeBlanks

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, More Set for the Return of Villain: DeBlanks
By Dan Meyer
Feb 26, 2020
 
Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos also joins the comedy night at Joe’s Pub.
AliceByHeart-Portraits-Noah Galvin-2019-HR.jpg
Noah Galvin Curtis Brown

A slew of Broadway funny people will take part in Villain: DeBlanks at Joe’s Pub March 9, including Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk, and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos. The one-night-only comedy benefit for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society features performers creating stories based on nouns, adjectives, and adverbs provided by the audience.

Joining Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Vosk (Wicked), and Shamos (Clybourne Park) are Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), The Brady Bunch’s Eve Plumb (Unbroken Circle), and John Behlmann (Tootsie). Special guests include The Skivvies’ Nick Cearley and Lauren Elder (Mary & Max, Sideshow).

In addition, sketch artist Squigs Robertson (Broadway Ink) will create a one-of-a-kind drawing of the cast in action. This portrait—signed by Squigs and the entire cast—will be framed and auctioned to the highest bidder at the end of Villain: DeBlanks, and the entire auction amount will be added to the event's donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This won’t be the first time Galvin and Vosk have been seen on stage together. The pair recently starred in the 50th anniversary celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.

Production Photos: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert

Production Photos: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in Concert

21 PHOTOS
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Eden Espinosa_HR.jpg
Eden Espinosa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Noah Galvin and Cast_HR.jpg
Noah Galvin and Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, Chuck Cooper, and Alex Newell_HR.jpg
Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, Chuck Cooper, and Alex Newell Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Chuck Cooper and Noah Galvin_HR.jpg
Chuck Cooper and Noah Galvin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Noah Galvin, Chuck Cooper, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, and Eden Espinosa_HR.jpg
Noah Galvin, Chuck Cooper, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, and Eden Espinosa Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, and Noah Galvin_HR.jpg
Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Eden Espinosa, and Noah Galvin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Noah Galvin_HR.jpg
Noah Galvin Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Cast_HR-2.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat_Concert_Lincoln Center_2020_Cast_HR-3.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Cabaret & Concert News
Read news about cabaret and concert appearances by your favorite Broadway performers.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!