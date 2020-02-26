Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk, Betsy Wolfe, More Set for the Return of Villain: DeBlanks

Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos also joins the comedy night at Joe’s Pub.

A slew of Broadway funny people will take part in Villain: DeBlanks at Joe’s Pub March 9, including Noah Galvin, Jessica Vosk, and Tony nominee Jeremy Shamos. The one-night-only comedy benefit for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society features performers creating stories based on nouns, adjectives, and adverbs provided by the audience.

Joining Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen), Vosk (Wicked), and Shamos (Clybourne Park) are Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), The Brady Bunch’s Eve Plumb (Unbroken Circle), and John Behlmann (Tootsie). Special guests include The Skivvies’ Nick Cearley and Lauren Elder (Mary & Max, Sideshow).

In addition, sketch artist Squigs Robertson (Broadway Ink) will create a one-of-a-kind drawing of the cast in action. This portrait—signed by Squigs and the entire cast—will be framed and auctioned to the highest bidder at the end of Villain: DeBlanks, and the entire auction amount will be added to the event's donation to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This won’t be the first time Galvin and Vosk have been seen on stage together. The pair recently starred in the 50th anniversary celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.