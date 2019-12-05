Noah Galvin, Krystal Joy Brown, Ali Ewoldt, More, Join I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been

By Dan Meyer
Dec 05, 2019
 
The Feinstein’s/54 Below concert lets Broadway stars sing from their dream roles that will never be.
Dear Evan Hansen alum Noah Galvin, Hamilton star Krystal Joy Brown, and Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), will sing their wildest desires February 3 at I Wish: The Roles That Could Have Been.

The performance at Feinstein’s/54 Below is hosted by Broadway alum and concert series creator Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof). The popular event, created earlier this year, allows stars to tackle their dream roles—whether they’re too old for that child star turn or as the baritone never considered for the soprano lead.

Also performing are Dave Thomas Brown (The Book of Mormon), Amanda Jane Cooper (Wicked), Andy Kelso (Kinky Boots), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Julia Murney (Wicked), Kirsten Scott (Rock of Ages), Matthew Scott (An American in Paris), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), and Christian Dante White (My Fair Lady).

The evening will again be music directed by Ben Caplan and produced by Jen Sandler.

For more information and tickets, visit 54Below.com.

For Waitress' Noah Galvin, the summer provides the perfect opportunity to get on his bike and escape the chaos of Manhattan. Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
“I like to explore as much of Riverside Park and the bike path as I can. I've ridden it all the way down and all the way up a couple of times, but if you go [uptown], it just becomes so scenic and so beautiful.” Marc J. Franklin
Noah Galvin Marc J. Franklin
“I think New York is dense, especially in terms of population, and that's one of the things that I love about it: the street culture. But it can also feel anxiety inducing at times. It's nice to know that you can jump on your bike for 20 minutes and escape, finding [a sense] of serenity and calm.” Marc J. Franklin
That’s not to say that Galvin doesn’t relish the hustle and bustle of Broadway. Times Square has become like a second home to the actor, who, in addition to performing on the New York stage in his youth, also attended a high school at a performing arts institution in the heart of the theatre district. Marc J. Franklin
“There were some days where it was really beautiful and reminded me how special this life is. And how special it is to be able to live in the greatest city in the world. I still feel that every time I go to work. Even walking through Times Square, through hordes and hordes of people, there's something really special about the idea of getting to participate in Broadway culture.” Marc J. Franklin
"Performing on Broadway in the summer feels similar to performing on Broadway during the holidays. There's a magical buzz, you know? Everybody's out of school, and they're here to soak up New York City. I feel really honored that I get to provide an experience for people who are coming to this city for the first time or returning to this city, who want to celebrate with a Broadway show." Marc J. Franklin
In his final weeks in Waitress on Broadway, Galvin looks back on his time in Ogie’s shoes. “I've loved playing this part, I’ve loved getting to just simply make people laugh. I’ve loved getting to fall in love with Caitlin Houlihan [who plays Dawn] every night; she's just a gem of a human being,” Galvin reflects. “I've loved getting to watch Shoshana Bean and now Alison Luff sink their teeth into this beautifully juicy role.” Marc J. Franklin
"Sara wrote one of the best contemporary musical theatre scores that I've heard in a very long time. She has the ability write a musical score that completely exists within its own world, sprinkled with that magical Sara Bareilles angel dust all over it.” Marc J. Franklin
