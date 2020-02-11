Nora: A Doll’s House Opens February 11 in London, Taking Audiences on a Time-Traveling Journey

Playwright Stef Smith flips the script on Henrik Ibsen’s most famous character.

Stef Smith’s Nora: A Doll’s House opens February 11 at the Young Vic Theatre, sending one of theatre’s most recognizable characters on a time-traveling mission that explores how far women’s rights have progressed in the last 100 years. The play was recently named a finalist for the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House follows perfect matriarch Nora whose life quickly unravels when a long-kept secret threatens to become public. Smith’s production reframes the drama in three different time periods: the women’s suffrage movement, the swinging sixties in London, and present day.

Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, the production stars Mark Arends, Natalie Klamar, Luke Norris, Amaka Okafor, Anna Russell-Martin, Zephryn Taitte. Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Tom Piper, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer and sound designer Michael John McCarthy, movement director EJ Boyle, fight director Kev McCurdy, vocal coach Jeannette Nelson, and casting director Sophie Parrott.

Nora: A Doll’s House is a co-production with Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland, where the play debuted in 2019. Nora was also recently seen on Broadway in the Lucas Hnath’s A Doll's House, Part 2, starring Tony winner Laurie Metcalf.