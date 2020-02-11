Nora: A Doll’s House Opens February 11 in London, Taking Audiences on a Time-Traveling Journey

toggle menu
toggle search form
London News   Nora: A Doll’s House Opens February 11 in London, Taking Audiences on a Time-Traveling Journey
By Dan Meyer
Feb 11, 2020
Buy Tickets to Nora: A Doll's House
 
Playwright Stef Smith flips the script on Henrik Ibsen’s most famous character.
Anna Russell-Martin, Amaka Okafor, and Natalie Klamar in <i>Nora: A Doll&#39;s House</i>
Anna Russell-Martin, Amaka Okafor, and Natalie Klamar in Nora: A Doll's House Marc Brenner

Stef Smith’s Nora: A Doll’s House opens February 11 at the Young Vic Theatre, sending one of theatre’s most recognizable characters on a time-traveling mission that explores how far women’s rights have progressed in the last 100 years. The play was recently named a finalist for the 2020 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Henrik Ibsen’s A Doll’s House follows perfect matriarch Nora whose life quickly unravels when a long-kept secret threatens to become public. Smith’s production reframes the drama in three different time periods: the women’s suffrage movement, the swinging sixties in London, and present day.

Directed by Elizabeth Freestone, the production stars Mark Arends, Natalie Klamar, Luke Norris, Amaka Okafor, Anna Russell-Martin, Zephryn Taitte. Serving on the creative team are set and costume designer Tom Piper, lighting designer Lee Curran, composer and sound designer Michael John McCarthy, movement director EJ Boyle, fight director Kev McCurdy, vocal coach Jeannette Nelson, and casting director Sophie Parrott.

Nora: A Doll’s House is a co-production with Citizens Theatre in Glasgow, Scotland, where the play debuted in 2019. Nora was also recently seen on Broadway in the Lucas Hnath’s A Doll's House, Part 2, starring Tony winner Laurie Metcalf.

Take a Look at Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper in A Doll's House, Part 2

Take a Look at Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper in A Doll's House, Part 2

The cast also features Jayne Houdyshell and Condola Rashad.

9 PHOTOS
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_01_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_03_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf, Chris Cooper, and Jayne Houdyshell in A Doll's House Part 2 on Broadway Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_02_HR.jpg
Chris Cooper and Laurie Metcalf Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_04_HR.jpg
Jayne Houdyshell and Laurie Metcalf Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_05_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf and Condola Rashad Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_07_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf and Chris Cooper Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_06_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf and Condola Rashad Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_08_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf, Jayne Houdyshell, Condola Rashad, and Chris Cooper Brigitte Lacombe
A_Doll's_House_Part_2_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_09_HR.jpg
Laurie Metcalf in A Doll's House, Part 2 Brigitte Lacombe
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!