Norm Lewis and Faith Prince to Star in 42 Street at Lyric Opera of Chicago

The Broadway stars will play Julian Marsh and Dorothy Brock, respectively.

Tony nominee Norm Lewis and Tony winner Faith Prince will star in the upcoming Lyric Opera of Chicago production of 42nd Street as Broadway director Julian Marsh and stage diva Dorothy Brock, respectively. The Harry Warren and Al Dubin musical will run at the Windy City venue May 29–June 21, 2020, as part of the Lyric’s current season .

The Stephen Mear-directed production transfers from Paris’ Théâtre du Chátelet to the U.S., with additional casting to be announced at a later date. 42nd Street will be conducted by Gareth Valentine with set and costume designs by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Chris Davey, and sound design by Mark Grey.

Lewis, Tony-nominated for The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, made Broadway history as the first African-American to play the title role in Phantom of the Opera with other credits including Once On This Island, Sweeney Todd Off-Broadway, and a current residency at 54 Below with his holiday show, Naughty and Nice. Guys and Dolls Tony winner Prince most recently starred on Broadway in Disaster! the musical and as Miss Hannigan in the Broadway revival of Annie. She earned Tony nominations for her performances in A Catered Affair, Bells Are Ringing, and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway.

READ: Broadway's Beth Leavel, Norm Lewis, Christine Pedi, and Seth Sikes Share Their Favorite Holiday Traditions

From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince From Miss Adelaide to Miss Hannigan: Celebrating the Greatest Roles of Faith Prince 39 PHOTOS