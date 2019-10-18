Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, More to Perform at Manhattan Theatre Club Benefit

The Little Mermaid and Phantom of the Opera duo will reunite at the November 11 event.

Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who appeared on stage together in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera, are among the performers who will take the stage at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Fall Benefit. The event will take place November 11 at 583 Park Avenue.

Also tapped for the evening are Tony nominees Melissa Errico, Tony Yazbeck, and current Hadestown star Patrick Page.

Proceeds from the event will go towards MTC’s various initiatives, including its Artistic Development and Education programs.

Serving as co-chairs are Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin, and Susan winter. Richard Matlby Jr. will direct the performance, with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb.

For tickets and more information, visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

