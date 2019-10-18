Norm Lewis, Sierra Boggess, More to Perform at Manhattan Theatre Club Benefit

By Ryan McPhee
Oct 18, 2019
 
The Little Mermaid and Phantom of the Opera duo will reunite at the November 11 event.
Norm Lewis and Sierra BoggessAmerican_Theatre_Wing_Gala_2018_12.Performers Norm Lewis and Sierra Boggess at the 2018 American Theatre Wing Gala (photo by Noam Galai for Getty Images)_HR.jpg
Norm Lewis and Sierra Boggess Noam Galai/Getty Images

Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess and Tony nominee Norm Lewis, who appeared on stage together in Broadway’s The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera, are among the performers who will take the stage at Manhattan Theatre Club’s Fall Benefit. The event will take place November 11 at 583 Park Avenue.

Also tapped for the evening are Tony nominees Melissa Errico, Tony Yazbeck, and current Hadestown star Patrick Page.

Proceeds from the event will go towards MTC’s various initiatives, including its Artistic Development and Education programs.

Serving as co-chairs are Samantha Brand, Lisa Towbin, and Susan winter. Richard Matlby Jr. will direct the performance, with musical direction by Jason Michael Webb.

For tickets and more information, visit ManhattanTheatreClub.com.

