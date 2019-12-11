Notre Dame de Paris Set for New York City Premiere in 2020

The musical-opera hybrid will play the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

A production of Notre Dame de Paris will make its New York City debut at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center September 9, 2020. Based on the Victor Hugo novel, the show features an international ensemble of singers, dancers, and acrobats to tell the gothic tale of Quasimodo and Esmeralda.

Notre Dame de Paris features music by Richard Cocciante and lyrics by Luc Plamondon. Directed by Gilles Maheu and choreographed by Martino Müller, the musical-opera hybrid will be performed in French with English supertitles. A 30-member cast will be announced at a later date.

Previous runs include a production at the London Coliseum with another planned in Canada directly preceding the N.Y.C. engagement. Performances at Lincoln Center are scheduled through September 13.

Serving as producers are Nicolas and Charles Talar and Adam Blanshay Productions. Check out a trailer for the show above.