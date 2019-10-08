Ntozake Shange’s For Colored Girls… Begins Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Oct 08, 2019
 
The Public Theater revives the groundbreaking choreopoem, directed by Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Camille A. Brown.
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf

Performances of Ntozake Shange’s for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf begin October 8 at The Public Theater. The new production of Shange’s groundbreaking choreopoem (originally seen at The Public in 1976 before transferring to Broadway) is directed by Obie winner Leah C. Gardiner with choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown.

For colored girls, which has been extended through December 1, features an ensemble made up of Sasha Allen as Lady in Blue, Celia Chevalier as Lady in Brown, Danaya Esperanza as Lady in Orange, Jayme Lawson as Lady in Red, Adrienne C. Moore as Lady in Yellow, Okwui Okpokwasili as Lady in Green, and Alexandria Wailes as Lady in Purple.

For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Sasha Allen and Leah C. Gardiner in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf

READ: What It Takes to Revive Ntozake Shange’s Epic Choreopoem For Colored Girls...

Inspired by personal events, for colored girls weaves poetry, song, and movement to tell the story of seven women of color, each identified solely by a color. With unflinching honesty and emotion, each woman voices her survival story of having to exist in a world shaped by sexism and racism.

READ: What’s Coming to Off-Broadway Fall 2019?

The Public revival features an all-women-of-color creative team, with scenic design by Myung Hee Cho, costumes by Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Megumi Katayama, and original composition by Martha Redbone.

In Rehearsals for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf

In Rehearsals for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf

7 PHOTOS
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Sasha Allen and Leah C. Gardiner in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Deah Love Harriott and Martha Redbone in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Cast in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Celia Chevalier in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Alexandria Wailes, Camille A. Brown, and Candace Broecker-Penn in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
For Colored Girls_Public Theater_Rehearsal Photos_2019_X_HR
Adrienne C. Moore in rehearsal for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow is Enuf
