NYC Screening of Victor/Victoria Film to Feature Q&A With Julie Andrews

The event is part of a series looking at the films of Andrews' late husband, director and screenwriter Blake Edwards.

New York City's Metrograph movie theatre will present a film retrospective looking at the career of the late screenwriter and director Blake Edwards. Including such films as That's Life!, Breakfast at Tiffany's, S.O.B., and Victor/Victoria, Blake Edwards: A Film Selection by Julie Andrews has been curated by Metrograph in collaboration with Edwards' wife and frequent onscreen collaborator Julie Andrews.

Andrews will be on hand at the October 20 screening of Victor/Victoria for a post-film Q&A. Her performance in the 1982 comedy won her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress and earned her an Academy Award nomination as well. Edwards wrote and directed both the film and its 1995 stage musical adaptation, which also starred Andrews.

Though Andrews does not star in all of the films selected for the series, their seven film collaborations are represented with screenings of That's Life!, 10, The Tamarind Seed, S.O.B., and Victor/Victoria.

Andrews and Edwards were married from 1969 until his death in 2010, adopting two children together in the 1970s.

For more information and tickets, visit Metrograph.com.

