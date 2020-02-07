Octet's Kuhoo Verma to Lead Industry Showcase of New Musical Māyā

The new work, from songwriting duo Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, will be directed by Hypokrit Theatre's Arpita Mukherjee.

Hypokrit Theatre will present industry readings of Māyā, a new musical about a poet in need of an awakening in the British Raj in 1930. Leading the cast of the presentations, helmed by Artistic Director Arpita Mukherjee, will be Octet star Kuhoo Verma in the title role.

Māyā will be presented at The Growing Studio February 9 and 10. The readings are by invitation only; for more information, email rsvp@hypokritnyc.org

Māyā features a book by Cheeyang Ng and Eric Sorrels, music by Ng, and lyrics by Sorrels.

Joining Verma in the cast will be Meetu Chilana (Monsoon Wedding), Jaya Joshi, Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day), Jamen Nanthakumar (Diana), Daniel Plimpton (White Christmas), Ben Roseberry (Gentlemen’s Guide), and Amisha Amy Bhandari with Dan Berkery (Hamilton) on drums.

The presentations will feature music direction by Dan Garmon (Cruel Intentions). Emma Francis Philipbar is the stage manager.

Ng and Sorrels are a musical theatre songwriting duo, one from Singapore, the other from Tennessee. They hold MFAs from the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program at NYU and are the recipients of the 2019 ASCAP Foundation’s Lucille and Jack Yellen Award and 2018 Drama League First Stage Residency.