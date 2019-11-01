Off-Broadway Debut of An Enchanted April Musical Begins November 1

Alice Jankell directs the limited engagement.

Utah Lyric Opera, in association with Thunder Media Group, presents the New York premiere of An Enchanted April, a new musical based on Elizabeth von Arnim’s classic novel The Enchanted April.

Directed by Alice Jankell, the limited engagement plays November 1–16 at Theatre Two at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

The cast features Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia!), Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Titanic), Jim Stanek (Fun Home, Lestat), Christiana Cole (Fun Home), Aaron Phillips (American Morning), Gena Sims, Peter Reid Lambert, and Melody Meeks Putnam.

With a book and lyrics by Elizabeth Hansen and music and lyrics by C. Michael Perry, An Enchanted April begins in London during a dreary February in 1922. Four world-weary women, desperate to escape their memories of WWI and the repression of London, rent a villa in Italy for a month.

The team also includes executive producer Andrew Joy, music director Richard Danley, assistant music director Ronnie Bishop, costume designer Matthew Solomon, scenic and lighting designer William Armstrong, projections designer Erin Dinnell Bjorn, and prop mistress Liz Burdick. Cheyney Coles is the stage manager.

Flip through photos of the production below:



Production Photos: An Enchanted April Off-Broadway Production Photos: An Enchanted April Off-Broadway 12 PHOTOS

(Updated November 1, 2019)