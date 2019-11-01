Off-Broadway Debut of An Enchanted April Musical Begins November 1

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Off-Broadway Debut of An Enchanted April Musical Begins November 1
By Andrew Gans
Nov 01, 2019
Buy Tickets to An Enchanted April
 
Alice Jankell directs the limited engagement.
Aaron Phillips, Christiana Cole, Leah Hocking, Jim Stanek, Alma Cuervo, and Gena Sims in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Aaron Phillips, Christiana Cole, Leah Hocking, Jim Stanek, Alma Cuervo, and Gena Sims in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg

Utah Lyric Opera, in association with Thunder Media Group, presents the New York premiere of An Enchanted April, a new musical based on Elizabeth von Arnim’s classic novel The Enchanted April.

Directed by Alice Jankell, the limited engagement plays November 1–16 at Theatre Two at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

The cast features Leah Hocking (Billy Elliot, Mamma Mia!), Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet!, Titanic), Jim Stanek (Fun Home, Lestat), Christiana Cole (Fun Home), Aaron Phillips (American Morning), Gena Sims, Peter Reid Lambert, and Melody Meeks Putnam.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

With a book and lyrics by Elizabeth Hansen and music and lyrics by C. Michael Perry, An Enchanted April begins in London during a dreary February in 1922. Four world-weary women, desperate to escape their memories of WWI and the repression of London, rent a villa in Italy for a month.

The team also includes executive producer Andrew Joy, music director Richard Danley, assistant music director Ronnie Bishop, costume designer Matthew Solomon, scenic and lighting designer William Armstrong, projections designer Erin Dinnell Bjorn, and prop mistress Liz Burdick. Cheyney Coles is the stage manager.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: An Enchanted April Off-Broadway

Production Photos: An Enchanted April Off-Broadway

12 PHOTOS
Christiana Cole and Leah Hocking in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Christiana Cole and Leah Hocking in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
Jim Stanek and Leah Hocking in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Jim Stanek and Leah Hocking in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Christiana Cole and Leah Hocking in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Alma Cuervo and Jim Stanek in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Jim Stanek, Alma Cuervo, and Gena Sims in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Gena Sims, Christiana Cole, Leah Hocking, and Alma Cuervo in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
Alma Cuervo, Christiana Cole, Peter Reid Lambert, Jim Stanek, Leah Hocking, Gena Sims in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Alma Cuervo, Christiana Cole, Peter Reid Lambert, Jim Stanek, Leah Hocking, Gena Sims in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Aaron Phillips and Christiana Cole in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
Leah Hocking, Gena Sims, and Alma Cuervo in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Leah Hocking, Gena Sims, and Alma Cuervo in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
Christiana Cole, Leah Hocking, Alma Cuervo, and Gena Sims in <i>An Enchanted April</i>
Christiana Cole, Leah Hocking, Alma Cuervo, and Gena Sims in An Enchanted April Carol Rosegg
Share

(Updated November 1, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!