Off-Broadway Hit Hangmen Will Make Broadway Debut in 2020

By Olivia Clement
Nov 18, 2019
Martin McDonagh’s acclaimed dark comedy was recently seen in a sold-out run at Atlantic Theater Company.
Johnny Flynn and Gaby French in Hangmen Off-Broadway Ahron R. Foster

Martin McDonagh’s Hangmen will make its Broadway debut at the Golden Theatre, with performances set to begin February 28, 2020. The Olivier Award-winning Royal Court Theatre production, which transferred to the West End prior to making its U.S. debut, enjoyed a sold-out run Off-Broadway at Atlantic Theater Company in 2018. Opening night is set for March 19, 2020.

In Hangmen, local British hangman Harry (played Off-Broadway by Game of Thrones' Mark Addy) finds himself without a job on the day that hanging has been abolished. In the wake of this historic decision, a string of events lead to both comic and tragic consequences.

Casting for the Broadway premiere will be announced at a later date.

Matthew Dunster will again direct. McDonagh is a Tony-winning playwright and screenwriter and film director. His plays include The Pillowman, The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Cripple of Inishmaan, A Behanding in Spokane, and The Lieutenant of Inishmore. He wrote and directed the films In Bruges and Seven Psychopaths, as well as the Golden Globe-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Hangmen will feature scenic and costume design by Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr, and sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph.

