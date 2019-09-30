Off-Broadway Musical R.R.R.E.D. Releases Cast Album

Katie Thompson's musical comedy had its off-Broadway bow at the DR2 Theatre in 2018.

Katie Thompson's musical comedy R.R.R.E.D., which played the DR2 Theatre in 2018, has released an original Off-Broadway cast album.

Additionally, Steele Spring Stage Rights acquired the theatrical performance rights to the show, which is about a secret redheaded revolutionary organization that fights back against the extinction of redheads in the year 2100.

R.R.R.E.D. has music and lyrics by Katie Thompson and a book by Adam Jackman, Katie Thompson, and Patrick Livingston.

Directed by Andy Sandberg (Straight, Application Pending), and choreographed by 2019 Chita Rivera Award nominee Shea Sullivan (Pageant, Neurosis), R.R.R.E.D. featured author Katie Thompson (Giant, Okhahoma) as Victoria, Matt Loehr (Book of Mormon, Beautiful) as GJ, Marissa Rosen (The Marvelous Wonderettes) as Stephanie Hicks, and Lucille Lortel Award nominee Kevin Zak (Clinton: The Musical, Neurosis) as Craig.

The production featured a series of rotating guest stars, two of whom are featured on the original cast recording: two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Shrek the Musical) and Drama Desk nominee Christina Bianco (Application Pending).

Additional guest stars throughout the run included Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose (Summer: The Musical, West Side Story), Drama Desk Nominee Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Tony and Emmy Nominee Tovah Feldshuh (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Yentl), Kara Lindsay (Newsies, Wicked), Josh Lamon (Hair, The Prom), Nic Rouleau (The Book of Mormon, Hello Dolly!), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), and Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Big Brother).

The cast album is currently available through iTunes, Amazon, and JayRecords.com.

