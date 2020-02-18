Off-Broadway Premiere of Blues for an Alabama Sky Opens at Theatre Row

By Olivia Clement
Feb 18, 2020
Keen Company brings Pearl Cleage’s play to the New York stage for the first time since its premiere 25 years ago.
Jasminn Johnson, Alfie Fuller, and Sheldon Woodley Carol Rosegg

Keen Company celebrates the official opening of Pearl Cleage's Blues for an Alabama Sky at Theatre Row February 18. The Off-Broadway premiere, directed by LA Williams, marks the first production in New York City since the play's premiere 25 years ago.

Blues for an Alabama Sky is a New York City-set story of friends in Harlem during the summer of 1930. As the promises of the Harlem Renaissance are being swept away by the Great Depression, the group—whose lives and passions collide with the arrival of a stranger from Alabama—must navigate changing and challenging times.

The cast is made up of Alfie Fuller, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrision, Khiry Walker, and Sheldon Woodley.

Blues for an Alabama Sky, which is part of Keen Company's 20th season, began previews February 4.

The design team includes scenic deisgner You-Shin Chen, costume designer Asa Benally, lighting designer Oona Curley, and original music and sound designer Lindsay Jones. Casting is by Billy Hopkins Casting. Fran Rubenstein serves as production stage manager, and Drew Francis is the production manager.

John-Andrew Morrison, Alfie Fuller, and Sheldon Woodley Carol Rosegg
Alfie Fuller and Khiry Walke Carol Rosegg
Alfie Fuller and Jasminn Johnson Carol Rosegg
Blues for an Alabama Sky_Keen Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Khiry Walker and Alfie Fuller_HR.jpg Carol Rosegg
John-Andrew Morrison and Jasminn Johnson Carol Rosegg
Sheldon Woodley and Jasminn Johnson Carol Rosegg
John-Andrew Morrison and Jasminn Johnson Carol Rosegg
Jasminn Johnson, Alfie Fuller, and Sheldon Woodley Carol Rosegg
Blues for an Alabama Sky_Keen Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Jasminn Johnson, Alfie Fuller, and John-Andrew Morrison_HR.jpg Carol Rosegg
Blues for an Alabama Sky_Keen Company_Off-Broadway_2020_Production Photos_Sheldon Woodley, Jasminn Johnson, John-Andrew Morrison, Khiry Walker, and Alfie Fuller_HR.jpg Carol Rosegg
Visit Keencompany.org.

