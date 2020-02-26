Off-Broadway Premiere of Cambodian Rock Band Extends at Signature Theatre

By Olivia Clement
Feb 26, 2020
 
Lauren Yee's intimate rock epic, which opened February 24, extends for the second time.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Cambodian Rock Band, Lauren Yee's play music now playing at the Signature Theatre, has extended for a second time. The production, directed by Chay Yew, will now continue through March 22.

In Cambodian Rock Band, which features songs by the band Dengue Fever, a Khmer Rouge survivor (Joe Ngo) returns to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter (Courtney Reed) prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals.

Lauren Yee
Lauren Yee Marc J. Franklin

Rounding out the cast are Francis Jue as Duch, Abraham Kim as Rom, Jane Lui as Pou, and Moses Villarama as Ted/Leng.

The creative team for the Signature production, which began February 4 ahead of a February 24 opening, includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer David Weiner, sound designer Mikhail Fiksel, projection designer Luke Norby, and music supervisor Matt MacNelly. Fight direction is by Unkle Dave’s Fight-House with casting by Caparelliotis Casting. Charles M. Turner III is the show's production stage manager.

Cambodian Rock Band has had productions at La Jolla, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Victory Gardens in Chicago, and South Coast Rep. The Signature production launches Steinberg Award–winning playwright Yee’s Residency 5 at the Off-Broadway theatre.

Production Photos: Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

Production Photos: Cambodian Rock Band at Signature Theatre

16 PHOTOS
