Off-Broadway Premiere of Lucas Hnath’s Dana H. Extends at Vineyard Theatre

Deirdre O’Connell reprises her performance in the new documentary play from the Tony-nominated writer.

The Off-Broadway premiere of Dana H., a new documentary play by Tony nominee Lucas Hnath, will play an additional week at Vineyard Theatre where the show is currently in previews. With an opening night set for February 25, the run will now conclude March 29.

Dana H., which began February 11, details Hnath's mother's real-life kidnapping by a patient in the psych ward where she worked as a chaplain. Directed by Les Waters, the play is adapted from interviews with Dana Higginbotham, conducted by Steve Cosson, and stars Deirdre O’Connell in the title role.

Dana H. had its world premiere at the Kirk Douglas Theatre at Center Theatre Group, followed by a production at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. The play is part of a Vineyard season lineup that includes Tina Satter's Is This a Room, which returned for an extended run, and the upcoming production of Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu Or, The Saddest Song.

Dana H. features scenic design by Andrew Boyce, costume design by Janice Pytel, lighting and supertitle design by Paul Toben, and sound design by Mikhail Fiksel.