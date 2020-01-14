Off-Broadway Premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Begins January 14

Off-Broadway News   Off-Broadway Premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Begins January 14
By Andrew Gans
Jan 14, 2020
 
Justin Ross Cohen directs the Mark Saltzman musical.
Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn_Amas Musical Theatre_A.R.T./New York Theatres_First Rehearsal_2019_HR
Back Row: Michael Marotta, Judy McLane, Viet Vo, Michael Notardonato, Zach Schanne, Troy Valjean Rucker Front Row: Carlos Lopez, Anna Kostakis, and Ari Raskin Richard Hillman PR

Amas Musical Theatre’s production of the Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn begins performances January 14.

Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, the musical will officially open January 23 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Performances continue through February 16.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

With a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, rather, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

The production also has scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by One Dream Sound, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Visit AmasMusical.org.

A Sneak Peek at Off-Broadway's Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn

25 PHOTOS
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Donna Trinkoff Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Justin Ross Cohen Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Troy Valjean Rucker and Viet Vo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Michael Notardonato and Nikita Burshteyn Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Michael Notardonato, Nikita Burshteyn, Troy Valjean Rucker, Ari Raskin, and Viet Vo Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Ari Raskin and cast of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Nikita Burshteyn Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Anna Kostakis Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Judy McLane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Romeo and Bernadette_Amas Musical Theatre_Press Event_2020_HR
Carlos Lopez and Judy McLane Joseph Marzullo/WENN
