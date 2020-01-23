Off-Broadway Premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Opens January 23

By Andrew Gans
Jan 23, 2020
 
Justin Ross Cohen directs the Mark Saltzman musical.
Judy McLane, Troy Valjean Rucker, Carlos Lopez, Viet Vo in <i data-rte2-sanitize="italic">Romeo &amp; Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn</i>
Judy McLane, Troy Valjean Rucker, Carlos Lopez, Viet Vo in Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn Russ Rowland

Amas Musical Theatre’s production of the Off-Broadway premiere of Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn officially opens January 23 following previews that began January 14.

Directed and choreographed by Justin Ross Cohen, the musical will continue through February 16 at the Mezzanine Theatre at A.R.T./New York Theatres.

The cast includes Nikita Burshteyn (Newsies), Anna Kostakis, Carlos Lopez (Man of La Mancha), Michael Marotta (Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical), Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!), Michael Notardonato, Ari Raskin, Troy Valjean Rucker (August Rush), Zach Schanne (Pippin), and Viet Vo (Viet Gone).

With a book and lyrics by Mark Saltzman and music adapted from classic Italian melodies, the musical concerns the famed Romeo, who finds himself in 1960 Brooklyn, chasing a girl he believes is his beloved Juliet. But the girl is not Juliet, but Bernadette, rather, the beautiful, foul-mouthed daughter of a crime family in this spoof of Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

The production also has scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Fabio Toblini and Joseph Shrope, lighting design by Ken Billington, sound design by One Dream Sound, music direction by Aaron Gandy, musical supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Steve Orich, and associate choreography by Kathryn Ann Wright. Christine Viega is the production stage manager. Casting is by Carol Hanzel Casting.

Visit AmasMusical.org.

(Updated January 23, 2020)

