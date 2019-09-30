Off-Broadway Premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Extends

By Olivia Clement
Sep 30, 2019
 
The new comedy about the restaurant world, starring Raúl Esparza as a brilliant chef, extends an additional three weeks.
Raúl Esparza, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, W. Tre Davis, and Moritz von Stuelpnagel Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar

MCC Theater's upcoming production of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, has been extended for an additional three weeks. Beginning October 3 and previously scheduled through November 10, the limited Off-Broadway engagement will now continue through December 1.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared features a cast made up of four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

Seared will be presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which will be transformed into a kitchen for the production. Opening night is October 28 .

The play was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.

Off-Broadway’s Seared Meets the Press

Off-Broadway’s Seared Meets the Press

8 PHOTOS
Raúl Esparza Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Krysta Rodriguez Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Krysta Rodriguez Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
W. Tré Davis Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
David Mason Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Moritz von Stuelpnagel Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
Raúl Esparza, David Mason, Krysta Rodriguez, and W. Tré Davis Marc J. Franklin at Ardesia Wine Bar
