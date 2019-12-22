Off-Broadway Premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Ends Its Extended Run December 22

The new comedy about the restaurant world, starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez, opened October 28.

MCC Theater’s production of Seared, by Theresa Rebeck, ends its three-time extended run December 22. The Off-Broadway limited engagement was initially planned through November 10.

The play, starring four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza, opened October 28.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, the production also features W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason.

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem: Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

The production features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, and Karyn Casl. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

Seared was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.