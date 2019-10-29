Off-Broadway Premiere of Theresa Rebeck’s Seared Extends Again

Off-Broadway Premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Seared Extends Again
By Dan Meyer
Oct 29, 2019
 
The new comedy about the restaurant world, starring Raúl Esparza, opened October 28.
Raúl Esparza in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus

MCC Theater’s production of Seared, by Theresa Rebeck, has extended again, this time through December 15. The Off-Broadway limited engagement was initially scheduled through November 10 before extending to December 1. The second extension announcement comes shortly after the play's official opening October 28.

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, Seared features a cast made up of four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem: Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

THE VERDICT: Read Reviews for Off-Broadway’s Seared, Starring Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez

The production features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting design by David Weiner, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, and casting by Telsey + Company/Adam Caldwell, Will Cantler, and Karyn Casl. The production stage manager is Rachel Gross.

Seared was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.

Production Photos: MCC Theater's Seared Off-Broadway

Production Photos: MCC Theater's Seared Off-Broadway

9 PHOTOS
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and W. Tré Davis in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, David Mason, and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
David Mason and Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, W. Tré Davis, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez in Seared Joan Marcus
in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza in Seared Joan Marcus
W. Tré Davis in <i>Seared</i>
W. Tré Davis in Seared Joan Marcus
Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in <i>Seared</i>
Raúl Esparza, Krysta Rodriguez, and David Mason in Seared Joan Marcus
