Off-Broadway Return of Little Shop of Horrors Extends

The previously sold-out show adds additional performances through 2020.

The upcoming fall revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors will play an additional eight weeks at Off-Broadway's Westside Theatre. Directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), the production, which begins September 17, will now continue through January 19, 2020.

Little Shop features a cast led by Tony nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Mindhunter) as Seymour, the down-on-his-luck florist, Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard (Life with Judy Garland, Gypsy) as his crush, Audrey, and Tony winner Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Falsettos) as Audrey's boyfriend Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. Tony nominee Gideon Glick (To Kill A Mockingbird, Significant Other) will play Seymour for two weeks, November 5–17, while Groff is on a scheduled leave.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

The Off-Broadway cast also includes Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, Joy Woods as Chiffon, Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

Rounding out the creative team are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch); two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown); Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture); Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown); Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony); puppets by Monkey Boys Productions; and music supervisor, orchestrator and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical/ Chris Aniello.

