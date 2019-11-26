Off-Broadway Return of Little Shop of Horrors Extends Into March; Gideon Glick to Take Over From Jonathan Groff Full-Time

The Michael Mayer-helmed production was previously scheduled through January 2020 at the Westside Theatre.

The Off-Broadway revival of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Tony winner Michael Mayer, will now continue through March 8, 2020, at the Westside Theatre. The hit production, which began previews September 17 ahead of an October 17 opening, was previously extended through January.

Beginning January 21, Gideon Glick will officially assume the role of Seymour from fellow Tony nominee Jonathan Groff, having previously filled in for his former Spring Awakening co-star for a two-week engagement earlier this month.

The cast also includes Emmy winner Tammy Blanchard as Audrey, Tony winner Christian Borle as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Kingsley Leggs as The Voice of Audrey II, Tom Alan Robbins as Mushnik, Ari Groover as Ronnette, Salome Smith as Crystal, and Joy Woods as Chiffon, with Stephen Berger, Chris Dwan, Kris Roberts, Chelsea Turbin, Eric Wright, and Teddy Yudain.

In Little Shop, Seymour discovers a mysterious—and voracious—plant that suddenly thrusts him into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Rounding out the creative team of the Off-Broadway revival are choreographer Ellenore Scott (Head Over Heels associate), Tony-nominated scenic designer Julian Crouch (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), two-time Tony-winning lighting designer Bradley King (Hadestown), Emmy-winning costume designer Tom Broecker (Everyday Rapture), hair & makeup designer Tommy Kurzman (All My Sons), Tony-winning sound designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown), Emmy-nominated puppet designer Nicholas Mahon (Pyeongchang Olympics Opening Ceremony), puppets by Monkey Boys Productions, and music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger Will Van Dyke (Pretty Woman).

Little Shop is produced by Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, Hunter Arnold, Mickey Liddell, Caiola Productions, Curt Cronin, John Joseph, DDM Productions, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Elizabeth Dewberry & Ali Ahmet Kocabiyik, Wendy Federman, Roy Furman, Deborah Green, Kayla Greenspan, Marguerite Hoffman, Sally Cade Holmes, Latitude Link, Seriff Productions, Silva Theatrical Group, and Eric Gelb/Oliver Roth.

Casting is by Jim Carnahan, CSA, and general management is by Live Wire Theatrical/Chris Aniello.

