Off-Broadway Revival of The Young Man From Atlanta, Starring Kristine Nielsen and Aidan Quinn, Extended

The Signature Theatre's production of Horton Foote's Pulitzer Prize–winning play will get an extra week.

Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen, recently seen on Broadway in Gary, and Emmy nominee Aidan Quinn (Elementary) will star as Lily and Will, respectively, a couple reeling from the death of their only child, in the upcoming Signature Theatre revival of Horton Foote's The Young Man from Atlanta. Michael Wilson directs the Pulitzer Prize–winning play, which has extended through December 15. Performances begin November 5 in the Irene Diamond Stage.

The cast also includes Devon Abner (The Orphans' Home Cycle, The Trip to Bountiful) as Ted Cleveland Jr., Dan Bittner (Brittany Runs a Marathon) as Tom Jackson, Pat Bowie (The Orphans' Home Cycle) as Etta Doris, Jon Orsini (Incident at Vichy) as Carson, and Larry Pine (Evening at the Talk House) as Pete Davenport. Additional casting to be announced.

Set against the backdrop of a rapidly modernizing 1950s Houston, The Young Man from Atlanta sees the Kidders’ lives turned upside down once again when a figure from their son’s past shows up in town. They deny, deflect, and deceive in an effort to avoid the danger, but can’t dodge the inevitable reckoning. How far will these grieving parents go to avoid the truths this young man from Atlanta might reveal?

The Young Man from Atlanta, which officially opens November 24, will feature scenic design by Jeff Cowie, costume design by Van Broughton Ramsey, lighting design by David Lander, and sound design and original music by John Gromada. The production stage manager is Robert Bennett, and casting is by Caparelliotis Casting.