Off-Broadway Week Returns February 10, Offering 2-for-1 Tickets to 33 Shows

We're Gonna Die, Emojiland, 72 Miles to Go..., and many more are among the shows participating in the promotion.

NYC & Company’s biannual Off-Broadway Week, offering two-for-one tickets to select shows, returns for its 12th year February 10. Thirty-three productions are participating in the initiative, including the world premieres of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout Theatre Company, Kate Hamill's Dracula adaptation at Classic Stage Company, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand at WP Theater, and Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Tickets for Off-Broadway Week, which continues through February 23, are now on sale.

The Off-Broadway transfers of The Play That Goes Wrong, Jersey Boys, and Rock of Ages are also among the shows on offer, along with the New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's Dana H. at The Vineyard, Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, and the new musicals Emojiland, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, and A Musical About Star Wars.

Rounding out the list are Blue Man Group, BOOM, The Confession of Lily Dare, Drunk Shakespeare, Forbidden Broadway, Frankenstein, Gazillion Bubble Show, Happy Birthday Doug, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand, The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking, Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo, The Little Mermaid, Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, Monday Night Magic, The Office! A Musical Parody, Paradise Lost, Perfect Crime, Sistas The Musical, STOMP, Unknown Soldier, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.