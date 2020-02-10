Off-Broadway Week Returns February 10, Offering 2-for-1 Tickets to 33 Shows

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   Off-Broadway Week Returns February 10, Offering 2-for-1 Tickets to 33 Shows
By Olivia Clement
Feb 10, 2020
 
We're Gonna Die, Emojiland, 72 Miles to Go..., and many more are among the shows participating in the promotion.
We're Gonna Die_Preview_Green Room 42_2020_Janelle McDermoth_HR-3.jpg
Janelle McDermoth Joseph Marzullo/WENN

NYC & Company’s biannual Off-Broadway Week, offering two-for-one tickets to select shows, returns for its 12th year February 10. Thirty-three productions are participating in the initiative, including the world premieres of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout Theatre Company, Kate Hamill's Dracula adaptation at Classic Stage Company, Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand at WP Theater, and Richard Greenberg's The Perplexed at Manhattan Theatre Club.

Tickets for Off-Broadway Week, which continues through February 23, are now on sale.

in <i>Dracula</i>
Kelley Curran and Jamie Ann Romero in Dracula Joan Marcus

READ: Taylor Iman Jones Joins Emojiland Off-Broadway

The Off-Broadway transfers of The Play That Goes Wrong, Jersey Boys, and Rock of Ages are also among the shows on offer, along with the New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's Dana H. at The Vineyard, Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, and the new musicals Emojiland, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, and A Musical About Star Wars.

Rounding out the list are Blue Man Group, BOOM, The Confession of Lily Dare, Drunk Shakespeare, Forbidden Broadway, Frankenstein, Gazillion Bubble Show, Happy Birthday Doug, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand, The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking, Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo, The Little Mermaid, Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, Monday Night Magic, The Office! A Musical Parody, Paradise Lost, Perfect Crime, Sistas The Musical, STOMP, Unknown Soldier, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

Production Photos: Emojiland at the Duke Off-Broadway

4 PHOTOS
in <i>Emojiland</i>
Cast in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in <i>Emojiland</i>
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
in <i>Emojiland</i>
George Abud and Laura Schein in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Lesli Margherita in <i>Emojiland</i>
Lesli Margherita in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!