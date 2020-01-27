Off-Broadway Week Returns for 12th Year, Offering 2-for-1 Tickets to 33 Shows

By Olivia Clement
Jan 27, 2020
 
Emojiland, 72 Miles to Go..., Dana H., Dracula, Where We Stand, and Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice are among the shows participating in the promotion.
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in <i>Emojiland</i>
Felicia Boswell, Natalie Weiss, Laura Schein, Jordan Fife Hunt, Heather Makalani, Tanisha Moore, and Dwelvan David in Emojiland Jeremy Daniel

NYC & Company’s biannual Off-Broadway Week, offering two-for-one tickets to select shows, will return February 10. Thirty-three productions will participate in the initiative, now in its 12th year, including the world premieres of Hilary Bettis' 72 Miles to Go... at Roundabout Theatre Company, Kate Hamill's Dracula adaptation at Classic Stage Company, and Donnetta Lavinia Grays' Where We Stand at WP Theater.

Tickets for Off-Broadway Week, which will continue through February 23, are now on sale.

The offer also applies to the New York premiere of Lucas Hnath's Dana H. at The Vineyard, Young Jean Lee's We're Gonna Die, and the new musicals Emojiland and Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice.

Other participating shows are A Musical About Star Wars, Blue Man Group, BOOM, The Confession of Lily Dare, Drunk Shakespeare, Forbidden Broadway, Frankenstein, Gazillion Bubble Show, Happy Birthday Doug, Harry Townsend’s Last Stand, The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking, Jersey Boys, Katsura Sunshine’s Rakugo, The Little Mermaid, Miss America’s Ugly Daughter, Monday Night Magic, The Office! A Musical Parody, Paradise Lost, Perfect Crime, The Perplexed, The Play That Goes Wrong, Rock of Ages, Sistas The Musical, STOMP, Unknown Soldier, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

