Off-Broadway’s Dracula Pushes Back Start Date

The play is one of two in Classic Stage Company’s Gothic repertory presentation, paired with Frankenstein.

Classic Stage Company has delayed the start date of its production of Dracula. Due to a heating issue in the Off-Broadway venue, previews will now begin January 16 (instead of the previously reported January 14).

Sarna Lapine directs Kate Hamill’s adaptation of the Gothic novel, which stars Matthew Amendt in the title role. The staging runs in repertory with another literary haunt: Frankenstein. That title, adapted as a two-hander by Tristan Bernays, features Stephanie Berry and Rob Morrison. Timothy Douglas directs, with performances kicking off January 30.

Dracula also features Laura Baranik as Drusilla, Michael Crane as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes as Doctor Van Helsing, Kate Hamill as Renfield, Lori Laing as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero as Lucy Westenra, and Matthew Saldivar as Doctor Seward.

Performances for both productions are currently scheduled through March 8 (instead of the initially announced March 15).