Off-Broadway’s Fear Meets the Press

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   Off-Broadway’s Fear Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 17, 2019
 
The world premiere of Matt Williams’ new psychodrama begins performances at the Lucille Lortel October 15.
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Enrico Colantoni, Alexander Garfin, and Obi Abili Marc J. Franklin

The world premiere of Matt Williams’ Fear will begin performances at the Lucille Lortel Theatre October 15. The new psychodrama from the writer, actor, and producer (Actually, We're F**ked) is scheduled to open October 24

The cast of the world premiere, directed by Tea Alagić, will be made up of Obi Abili (Billions, The Emperor Jones), Enrico Colantoni (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Veronica Mars), and Alexander Garfin (Peanuts).

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Off-Broadway’s Fear Meets the Press

Off-Broadway’s Fear Meets the Press

6 PHOTOS
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Alexander Garfin Marc J. Franklin
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Obi Abili Marc J. Franklin
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Enrico Colantoni Marc J. Franklin
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Enrico Colantoni, Alexander Garfin, and Obi Abili Marc J. Franklin
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Matt Williams and Tea Alagić Marc J. Franklin
Fear_Lucille_Lortel_Theatre_Press_Day_2019_HR
Matt Williams, Enrico Colantoni, Alexander Garfin, Obi Abili, and Tea Alagić Marc J. Franklin
Share

The creative team features scenic designer Andrew Boyce (Plot Points In Our Sexual Development, Buyer & Seller), lighting designer D.M. Wood (The Twilight Zone), costume designer Oana Botez (In the Green), sound designer Jane Shaw (Vilna, The Price of Thomas Scott), fight director J. David Brimmer (Grace, An Enemy of the People, Wit), and production stage manager Christine Catti. Casting is by Mary Jo Slater.

Fear is produced by Marni Raab, David and Jenny Stone, Stone Boies Entertainment, and David Youse in association with Cherry Lane Theatre (Founder Angelina Fiordellisi). Julie Crosby is executive producer and general manager.

Williams is a writer, director, actor, and producer who works for the stage and screen. His other plays include Bruce Lee Is Dead and I’m Not Feeling Too Good Either, Jason, The Nun, and Between Daylight and Boonville. He directed the world premiere of the musical Open Heart at the Cherry Lane Theatre and produced The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights Horizons. On screen, he has written for Roseanne, Home Improvement, and The Cosby Show.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!