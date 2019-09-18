Off-Broadway’s Is This a Room Meets the Press

Off-Broadway's Is This a Room Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 18, 2019
 
The Vineyard Theatre production begins performances October 3.
TL Thompson, Tina Satter, Emily Davis, Pete Simpson, and Becca Blackwell

The Vineyeard Theatre’s production of Tina Satter’s Is This a Room will begin performances Off-Broadway October 3, ahead of a October 21 opening night.

The show, seen Off-Off-Broadway last year, is a staging of the verbatim transcript of the June 2017 FBI interrogation that found former Air Force linguist Reality Winner guilty of leaking evidence of Russian interference in the U.S. voting system.

Conceived and directed by Tina Satter and starring Emily Davis as Winner, the return run of Is This a Room will feature the entire original cast, which also includes Becca Blackwell (High Maintenance) as Unknown Male, Pete Simpson (Middletown) as Agent Garrick, and TL Thompson (Straight White Men) as Agent Taylor.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Tina Satter and Emily Davis
Emily Davis
Becca Blackwell
Pete Simpson
TL Thompson
TL Thompson, Tina Satter, Emily Davis, Pete Simpson, and Becca Blackwell
Cast and creative team of Is This A Room
A true story, still developing, Winner remains in jail with a record-breaking sentence. Based on the real-life interrogation, the play unfolds as a thriller, asking what it is to have honor in this American moment, and how the personal can reverberate globally.

The Vineyard production will feature scenic design by Parker Lutz (Ghost Rings), costume design by Enver Chakartash (Since I Can Remember), lighting design by Thomas Dunn (The Undertaking), with original score and sound design by Sanae Yamada (Moon Duo, Vive la Void), and puppetry design by Amanda Villalobos (In The Green).

