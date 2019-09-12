Off-Broadway’s Molly Sweeney Finds Its Cast

See who's starring in the upcoming revival of the Brian Friel play from Keen Company.

Paul O’Brien, Pamela Sabaugh, and Tommy Schrider will star in Keen Company's upcoming production of Molly Sweeney. As previously announced, Artistic Director Jonathan Silverstein will direct the Brian Friel play, about a woman who lost her sight in infancy, at Theatre Row.

Sabaugh, who brings her personal experience as a person with low vision, stars in the title role.

Told through three characters onstage at all times, Friel's Molly Sweeney is the story of a woman (Sabaugh) blind since infancy who is urged by her husband (Schrider) and doctor (O'Brien) to get an operation that will change her life forever.

Keen is working with consultant George Ashiotis (former co-artistic director, Theatre by the Blind) and partnering with blind and low vision schools and organizations to make Molly Sweeney accessible to the blind and low vision audience, including offering touch tours and audio described performances.

"We hope to create a welcoming space for conversation about choice, representation, and connection,” said Silverstein.

Performances for the limited Off-Broadway engagement will begin October 8 and continue through November 16, with opening night set for October 23.

The design team is made up of scenic designer Steven Kemp, costume designer Jennifer Paar, lighting designer Anshuman Bhatia, and sound designer Fan Zhang. Casting is by Judy Bowman CSA, and Amanda Quaid serves as dialect coach.