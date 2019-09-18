Off-Broadway’s Only Human, Starring Gary Busey, Meets the Press

Photos   Off-Broadway’s Only Human, Starring Gary Busey, Meets the Press
By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 18, 2019
 
The new musical comedy will begin performances October 8 at Theatre at St. Clements
Evan Maltby, Kim Steele, Gary Busy, and Mike Squillante Marc J. Franklin

The world premiere of Only Human, starring Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Gary Busey, will begin performances October 8 at Theatre at St. Clements ahead of a October 21 opening.

The new pop rock musical offers a comedic, contemporary take on the story of Jesus and Lucifer, re-casting them as co-workers who just can't see eye to eye. Busey stars as The Boss (God) alongside Mike Squillante as Lou (Lucifer), Kim Steele (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Maggie, and Evan Maltby (New York Musical Festival) as J.C.

The cast also features Ben Bogen (Frozen, Jersey Boys national tour), Lili Thomas (The Hello Girls), and Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel).

Flip through photos of the press day below:

Off-Broadway’s Only Human, starring Gary Busey, Meets the Press

Off-Broadway’s Only Human, starring Gary Busey, Meets the Press

Only Human Marc J. Franklin
Jess Murphy Marc J. Franklin
NJ Agwuna Marc J. Franklin
Kim Steele Marc J. Franklin
Kim Steele Marc J. Franklin
Kim Steele Marc J. Franklin
Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby Marc J. Franklin
Mike Squillante Marc J. Franklin
Evan Maltby Marc J. Franklin
Mike Squillante and Evan Maltby Marc J. Franklin
Only Human features a book by Jess Carson, and music and lyrics by Squillante, based on a story by Jesse Murphy and Squillante. The production, which begins October 8, is choreographed by Josue Jasmin and directed by NJ Agwuna. Adrià Barbosa is music director.

The world premiere is scheduled through January 5, 2020. The show is produced by Murphy, co-founder of Jesse|James Films, with partner James Sears Bryant. Additional producers are Gylden Entertainment, Gary and Sharon Jarrard, James Raby, Mary and Dick Meisterling, Amy Hassinger, Steve Becker, and Jela Okpara.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Andrew Moerdyk, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Eric Norbury, and sound designer Benjamin Scheff. Production stage manager is Emely Zepeda. Foresight Theatrical serves as general manager.

