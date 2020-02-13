Off-Broadway's The Visitor Completes Casting With Alysha Deslorieux

The Hamilton alum steps in for Slave Play's Joaquina Kalukango, who had to withdraw from the production due to scheduling conflicts.

Casting is complete for The Public Theater’s world premiere of The Visitor with the addition of ensemble members and Alysha Deslorieux replacing Joaquina Kalukango as Zainab. Performances for the Tom Kitt-Brian Yorkey musical begins performances March 24 ahead of an April 15 opening.

Deslorieux is a Broadway alum whose credits include the 2017 revival cast of Once On This Island and the role of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds after serving as an original standby for all three sisters in Hamilton. Kalukango, recently seen on Broadway in Slave Play, had to withdraw due to scheduling conflicts.

Joining the previously announced Tony winners David Hyde Pierce as Walter and Ari’el Stachel as Tarek and Jacqueline Antaramian as Mouna are ensemble members Robert Ariza, Anthony Chan, Delius Doherty, C.K. Edwards, Will Erat, Marla Louissaint, Ahmad Maksoud, Dimitri Joseph Moïse, Bex Odorisio, Paul Pontrelli, Lance Roberts, drummer Takafumi Nikaido. Sean Ewing and Stephanie Torns are swings.

The Visitor features music and lyrics by the Next to Normal Pulitzer Prize–winning duo, Kitt and Yorkey, with a book by Kwame Kwei Armah and Yorkey. The musical is based on the indie film by Thomas McCarthy. The story follows a widowed and lonesome college professor with no sense of purpose. When he discovers two young undocumented immigrants living in his New York apartment, he finds himself in the middle of their battle to stay in an America.

Directed by Tony winner Daniel Sullivan, the production features choreography by Lorin Latarro. Rounding out the creative team are scenic designer David Zinn, costume designers Toni-Leslie James, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Brian Ronan, video designer Tal Yarden, orchestrator Jamshied Sharifi, music director Meg Zervoulis, production stage manager James Latus, and assistant stage manager Stephen Milosevich.