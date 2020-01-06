Off-Broadway’s The Woman in Black Meets the Press

The site-specific production of Stephen Mallatratt’s hit thriller will begin performances at the McKittrick Hotel January 8.

The McKittrick Hotel, known for site-specific theatre productions like Sleep No More and The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, will present a special six-week limited engagement of the long-running West End thriller The Woman in Black. The production will begin performances in the hotel's hidden pub The Club Car January 8, 2020, with an opening set for January 23.

Adapted by Stephen Mallatratt from the novel by Susan Hill, The Woman in Black centers on a young lawyer who happens on a small town with a dark secret. The work premiered with a three-week, site-specific production performed at the theatre bar at Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarboroug before transferring to London's West End in a more conventional staging two years later, where it has continued its run for the last three decades.

Original director Robin Herford returns to helm the production, which remounts the original, site-specific staging for the first time since 1987. The production will star Ben Porter and David Acton, both returning to roles they played in the West End.

“I am thrilled that New York audiences will get to experience our production of The Woman in Black,” says Herford. “I am particularly excited to take the show back to how it was originally staged for its world premiere in Scarborough—an intimate space which brings the audience up close and personal with the action. I cannot imagine a more suitable venue than The McKittrick Hotel.”

Traditional British pub-style food and draft ales on tap will be available to order.

Along with success in the West End, The Woman in Black has toured internationally and become a popular selection at regional theatres worldwide. A film adaptation of Hill's novel starring Daniel Radcliffe, Ciarán Hinds, and Janet McTeer was released in 2012.

