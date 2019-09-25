Off-Broadway's Theater Center, Home to The Office! A Musical Parody and Long-Running Perfect Crime, Evacuated

The September 25 evacuation was prompted by a gas leak.

Off-Broadway's Theater Center, located on 50th Street across from Broadway's Circle in the Square and Gershwin Theatres, was evacuated September 25 due to a gas leak. The leak was caused by the ongoing demolition of Emmett O’Lunney’s, a bar located on the first floor of the building.

There were no injuries, according to a press representative for Perfect Crime, which continues its record-breaking run in the complex's Anne L. Bernstein Theater. The evacuation occurred during the second act of the Wednesday matinee.

The play, by the late Warren Manzi, first opened in 1987 and holds the title for the longest-running Off-Broadway show. Original cast member Catherine Russell, who has secured herself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, is part of a cast that currently includes Patrick Ryan Sullivan, David Butler, Dan Sharkey and Patrick Robustelli.

The building also contains the Jerry Orbach Theater, currently the home to The Office! A Musical Parody (a performance was not going on at the time of the incident). The theatre was notably home to the long-running The Fantasticks—its namesake stemming from the musical's original star.