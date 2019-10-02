Ogunquit Playhouse, Rockefeller Productions, The Shed, and More Are Hiring

PRODUCTION MANAGER, Pier55, Inc.

In collaboration with Pier55’s Producer, implement and manage a broad season of events ranging from concerts, dance performances and theatrical productions to smaller community-based events, readings and all ages program. Staff will generate and track production budgets, technical riders, schedules and contracts for all artistic programming in the park in partnership with Producer and Director of Operations & Finance.

LIGHTING DESIGNER FOR SPECIAL EVENT, Jeff Samaha Theater Productions/Ridge Chorale

Jeff Samaha Theater Productions in association with Ridge Chorale is in need of a lighting designer for our upcoming 50th Anniversary Concert. Responsibilities include working with the director on focus, writing cues, managing spot operators, programming the show (ETC Element - must know this board), and installing and removing a LED Star Chamelian backdrop ( DMX). Must be available for all rehearsals and shows. Please do not respond if you cannot be present at the shows. You will be operating the board during the shows. Very generous stipen attached. Venue is in Bensonhurst Brooklyn and easily accessible via the N train.

FACILITIES MANAGER, John Gore Organization

The Facilities Department is responsible for maintaining and pro-actively curating the FMPAC to ensure preserved for future generations of theatergoers. As a performing arts center, night and weekend work is required commensurate with the venue’s schedule.

WIG/HAIR & MAKEUP ASSISTANT, Ogunquit Playhouse

Ogunquit Playhouse, Ogunquit, Maine seeks an experienced Wig/Hair & Makeup Assistant for our holiday production of ANNIE at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH. Dates of employment: Pre-pro: Monday, November 4 - Sunday, November 24; Tech/Production run: Saturday, November 23 – Monday, December 23, 2019

ASSOCIATE PRODUCTION MANAGER, Harvard University

Assists Director of Production in all phases of the theatrical production process, which may include: budgeting, staff supervision, planning, construction, installation, load-in, technical rehearsals and load-out/strike of American Repertory Theater productions.

TOURING CREW MEMBERS, NETworks Presentations

NETworks Presentations, the country’s preeminent producer, general manager, and production manager of touring Broadway productions, is seeking the following crew positions for immediate and future hire for its North American and international tours: carpenters, electricians, sound, props, wardrobe, and hair/makeup.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre

The Technical Director is responsible for supervision and coordination of all stage management activities, including the coordination of all aspects of live theatrical productions, crew management, client relations, audio mixing, and light programming for in house, rental, and touring productions. The position reports to the General Manager. The Strand consoles include a Yamaha LS9 for audio and ETC Ion for lights.

PSM & ASM, Rockefeller Productions

The PSM will be responsible to calling the show/running the board. Qlab for sound & either the Nomad for lighting or the house board (typically ION, Element or ETC). The PSM is responsible for making sure the cast of three has call times, tour information, are following the directed blocking and writing up rehearsal/show reports. The PSM is also responsible for the calling the lighting focus during load in at each venue. The ASM is responsible for guiding the local theater crews in unloading and putting up the set. Placing props and puppets in their proper positions, assisting cast members during the show to retrieve their puppets and fixing and maintaining puppets on the road.

2 TOURING POSITIONS-HEAD CARPENTER & DECK ELECTRICIAN, MagicSpace Entertainment

Head carpenter: Rigging layout and fly system management (makes decisions on deck with regard to the set up, operation and integration of touring system with local venue capabilities. Deck electrician: Responsible for all aspects of running the lighting for the show that happens on or backstage. Including changing color, focusing and readjusting lights that were moved, connecting and disconnecting practical units or set pieces which are electrified, assisting with motor control or effects. In addition, responsible for load in/out of all lighting/electrical gear, including handling and removing lights. Assist Head Electrician in his/her functions. Ensure lights are maintained and in working order.

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR, The Shed

The Technical Director will have strong technical design and development skills, work well under short time constraints, and be able to pivot easily from one task or idea to another. They should be experienced with all aspects of technical production, and have an in-depth knowledge of NYC vendors and practices. Theatre, music, and event production experience is essential, as well as an open and creative approach to the production process. Sensitivity to varying artists’ and clients’ needs and patience amidst changing priorities will help immeasurably in this position.



