Oklahoma!, Harry Potter, Dear Evan Hansen, More Part of 2019 NYC Broadway Week

NYC & Company’s biannual two-for-one ticketing program returns September 3–16.

Twenty-four Broadway shows will take part in NYC & Company's upcoming NYC Broadway Week in September, including Oklahoma!, Betrayal, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Come From Away, Tootsie, Slave Play, and Waitress. The biannual initiative, which returns for its ninth year September 3–16, offers theatregoers two-for-one tickets.

Click here for more information and tickets, now on sale.

The other participating shows are Ain't Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Chicago, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Derren Brown: Secret, Frozen, The Great Society, The Height of the Storm, The Lion King, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Sea Wall/A Life, The Sound Inside, and Wicked.

NYC Broadway Week is presented by NYC & Company in partnership with the Broadway League, Telecharge, Ticketmaster and Mastercard.